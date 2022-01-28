 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Board tosses complaint against Minneapolis police chief

Officials in Minneapolis have dismissed an ethics complaint against the city's police chief

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials in Minneapolis have dismissed an ethics complaint against the city’s police chief.

Then-City Council President Lisa Bender filed an ethics complaint against Medaria Arradondo last year.

She accused him of improperly appearing at an October news conference to urge voters to reject a November ballot question asked voters to replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety. She alleged he appeared in full uniform and used a photo backdrop featuring the police department logo, a violation of prohibitions on city officials using city resources for political activity.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the city’s Ethical Practices Board dismissed the complaint on Tuesday, saying it couldn't continue with the complaint because Mayor Jacob Frey reprimanded Arradondo in December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australia pledges $704 million to save Great Barrier Reef

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News