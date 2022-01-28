Board tosses complaint against Minneapolis police chief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials in Minneapolis have dismissed an ethics complaint against the city’s police chief.

Then-City Council President Lisa Bender filed an ethics complaint against Medaria Arradondo last year.

She accused him of improperly appearing at an October news conference to urge voters to reject a November ballot question asked voters to replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety. She alleged he appeared in full uniform and used a photo backdrop featuring the police department logo, a violation of prohibitions on city officials using city resources for political activity.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the city’s Ethical Practices Board dismissed the complaint on Tuesday, saying it couldn't continue with the complaint because Mayor Jacob Frey reprimanded Arradondo in December.

