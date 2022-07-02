 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned

  • Updated
  • 0

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said the woman's car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. The shoes of the children were found on the shore.

A search of the lake found one child's body Friday evening. A second body was found overnight. Searchers from several organizations were busy Saturday looking for the third, as well as the mother.

Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

People are also reading…

“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children," Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said at a news conference on Friday. He called the deaths a “likely triple homicide.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.

Minnesota man dies after he was run over by Clydesdale horse

A Minnesota man who planned to offer carriage rides at an event in St. Cloud was killed when he was trampled by one of the horses. St. Cloud police say the incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The 44-year-old man, from Isanti, was walking the Clydesdale horses when he lost control and was run over by one of them. The horses ran off with the carriage still attached and the man’s child inside, but stopped when the wagon became stuck on a tree. The child was not injured. A family member was able to get the horses into a trailer with no additional injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Walz signs order to help shield abortion patients, providers

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order meant to protect the state's abortion services from laws in neighboring states, following the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for the procedure. Walz says his action should help shield people seeking or providing abortions in Minnesota from facing legal consequences in other states. The Supreme Court’s opinion to reverse Roe v. Wade immediately banned abortions in South Dakota and enacted a trigger law to end abortions in North Dakota after 30 days. Abortion remains legal in Minnesota. Walz has vowed to reject requests to extradite individuals who are accused of committing acts related to reproductive health care that are not criminal offenses in Minnesota.

Fundraising for North Dakota abortion clinic move tops $500K

A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota’s sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in less than three days. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state’s trigger law. The law went into effect Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion. Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, says she has secured a location in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn’t know how she would fund the move. A GoFundMe page set up Thursday to benefit the transition had raised more than $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon.

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next to a proposed Native American ceremony area  at the Fargo National Cemetery. United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks says members of the coalition “believe it is a colossal waste of taxpayer money and also not proper for a national cemetery.” Hicks says the outhouse would have no electricity or heat in one of the coldest areas of the country. Hicks calls the cemetery “our Arlington,” referring to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington D.C.

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison, but to impose stiffer sentences on two others. They urged the court Wednesday to follow federal guidelines and sentence Thomas Lane to between 5 1/4 and 6 1/2 years. They said J. Alexander Kueng deserves a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane’s, but less than the 20 to 25 years Derek Chauvin is expected to get. And they said they’ll seek a ”comparable” sentence to Kueng’s for Tou Thao.

Parts of Minnesota campus evacuated after reported explosion

Authorities have evacuated a portion of the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis following reports of a fire and possible explosion. No injuries have been reported. The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that firefighters were responding to a fire in the basement of a building on campus. As they were extinguishing that fire they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers out. Authorities are monitoring buildings for natural gas leaks and have evacuated a portion of the campus. The fire chief told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the blaze began in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house, possibly when gasoline in the sewer ignited.

US Steel upgrading MN mill to produce specialty pellets

U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation’s steel mills. The specialty “DR-grade” pellets are used to make a purer form of iron that is used to feed smaller steel mills, known as electric arc furnaces. The so-called “mini mills” now produce more than 70% of the steel in the U.S. Most of the iron ore produced in Minnesota still goes to the big blast furnaces around the Great Lakes. With regulatory permitting, U.S. Steel would begin the upgrade this fall, either at Minntac in Mountain Iron, or at Keetac in Keewatin.

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

The Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion is causing anxiety for people in same-sex marriages, particularly those with children. The decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade didn't directly affect the 2015 ruling that paved the way for gay marriage. But lawyers say now they're getting questions from same-sex couples worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children. Alabama lawyer Sydney Duncan has received dozens of emails and calls in just a few days. Justice Clarence Thomas has called on colleagues to reconsider cases that allowed same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception.

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to an additional 29 years in prison for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars. Marco Antonio Avila was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for dealing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California. Authorities say the 37-year-old Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage. Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News