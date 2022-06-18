Bodies of 2 workers recovered after trench collapse

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in St. Paul, Minnesota, confirmed Saturday that two construction workers died when a trench collapsed as they were working.
The St. Paul Fire Department said on Twitter Saturday that the bodies had been recovered, a day after the collapse. Names of the victims have not been released.
The accident happened about 2:45 p.m. Friday in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood. Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said another worker in the area called 911 and attempted a brief rescue, but authorities believe the workers died within minutes of the collapse.
