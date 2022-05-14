 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in area crews were searching for missing woman

Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato.

The cause of death has not been released.

Chuol was last seen April 25.

