 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Hastings near burning park enclosure
0 Comments
AP

Body found in Hastings near burning park enclosure

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — Police in Hastings are investigating the discovery of a body at a park boat landing.

City officials said the body was found Saturday morning near a wooded enclosure that was burning. Once the fire was extinguished, the body was found.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

The Hasting Police Department is getting assistance with the investigation from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, state fire marshal and Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News