Body of man found on Lake Superior shores labeled a homicide

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the killing of a man whose remains were found on the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Portage.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Richard Anthony Balsimo died of homicidal violence. No other details about his death were released.

Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, authorities said. WDIO-TV reports that dive teams located his remains in Lake Superior last week.

A Duluth man has been arrested for aiding an offender and interference with a dead body for his role in the incident. Officials say additional charges are anticipated.

