 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of missing 91-year-old woman found in St. Paul creek
0 Comments
AP

Body of missing 91-year-old woman found in St. Paul creek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 91-year-old woman who had been missing was found dead in a creek in St. Paul.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

The Star Tribune reports police had asked for the public’s help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her residence 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Family and community members had been searching for her, along with police.

Her body was found around 6:30 p.m. Saturday submerged in a creek.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News