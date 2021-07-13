 Skip to main content
Body of woman found along road in Stearns County
ST. STEPHEN, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials are investigating a death in Stearns County.

Gary Granquist tells WCCO-TV that sheriff's deputies informed him they found a body on his property in St. Stephen.

“He (deputy) finally told me they found a woman in the ditch dead, so I don’t know how that happened, if she got hit by a car,” Granquist said. “When I was sitting on the deck out here earlier, I did hear like a shot or maybe a firework or something. It’s very strange for this to happen out here in the country.”

The sheriff’s office said it would release more information about the investigation Tuesday.

