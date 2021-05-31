Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A body was recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, after emergency responders were called to reports of a man struggling to swim in the water, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The apparent drowning happened Sunday in Loring Pond, which is part of Minneapolis' Loring Park. The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the pond at about 8:30 p.m., and officials believed they saw the man in the middle of the pond before he went under the water.

The fire department said in a news release that because there is no boat launch at the pond, fire crews were unable to launch their boats. Instead, officials put on gumby suits, which are immersion suits, and entered the pond with floatable devices. They also used a rapid deployment inflatable craft.

Hennepin County Sheriff's spokesman Andy Skoogman told the Star Tribune that the sheriff department's dive team was called and divers recovered the man's body at about 11:30 p.m. Divers used sonar to find the body.

The man's name has not been released.

