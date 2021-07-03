Bond grows after sister donates part of liver to brother

Her parents, Trent and Randi Westmeyer of Minot, said the day of the transplant was one of the worst days of their lives because it was so very scary and stressful. Austin and Samantha are their only children.

Austin had complications following the transplant and had to undergo multiple other surgeries in the hours and days afterwards. He spent nearly a month in the hospital afterward recovering.

Austin and Samantha both asked constantly how the other was doing when they awoke following the surgery. They held hands when Samantha was finally able to visit her brother in his hospital room.

Their mom was able to stay with Austin at the hospital following the surgery, while their dad was able to stay with Samantha in the hospital and during her recovery at home. Once Samantha was released from the hospital and her dad took her home, they were not able to visit the hospital again because of COVID-19 restrictions. Each patient is allowed one hospital guest. Austin Westmeyer said it might have been even worse had he had to have the surgery a year ago, when patients were not allowed any visitors.