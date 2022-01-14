 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport

U.S. customs agents say they've confiscated bushmeat multiple times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since December

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. customs agents say they've confiscated bushmeat multiple times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since December.

WCCO-TV reported Friday that Customs and Border Patrol officers seized more than 100 pounds of bushmeat from U.S. citizens returning from Liberia.

The travelers said on written and verbal declarations they had fish but further inspection revealed both fish and bushmeat in the same package.

State agriculture officials say bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals such as monkeys, cane rats, bats and other primates. The meat can cause infection in humans and spread the Ebola virus. The confiscated meat was destroyed.

