Both faced with COVID-19, care provider moves in with client

In the end, Howze ended up moving in. She quarantined with Mann for 20 days. Because, as she put it, Mann needed Howze’s help now more than ever.

“Who else was going to come in here and take care of Polly?” Howze said. “So we quarantined together. That was the best choice.”

Howze slept on an air mattress. Polly kept up with her writing. They spent Thanksgiving together and enjoyed an abundance of food delivered by Polly’s children.

And in the middle of their quarantine, Howze was even able to arrange a socially distant birthday celebration for Mann, who turned 101 on Nov. 19.

“People came out, and she waved at them from the balcony,” Howze said.

“I waved,” Mann interjected. “Like a queen.”

Mann said her course with the illness wasn’t too bad — no trips to the hospital, no trouble breathing. She just didn’t feel great.

Howze said the same, that it was a mildly uncomfortable but manageable few weeks.

But even as Howze and Mann say their experience with the virus was , they are well aware that they beat the odds.

“Well, we were lucky,” said Mann.