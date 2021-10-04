Boy, 9, dies in crash of ATV operated by 10-year-old

HILLMAN, Minn. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died after the ATV he was riding in crashed in central Minnesota. The 10-year-old boy who was operating the vehicle suffered minor injuries, authorities said Monday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the 10-year-old was driving the side-by-side ATV near a cornfield on private property in Lakin Township on Sunday evening when he lost control and the vehicle flipped.

Both boys were thrown from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed on the 9-year-old but he died at the scene. The 10-year-old was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by a family member.

The crash is being investigated and additional details about the boys, who are from Hillman, were not being released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0