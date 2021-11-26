Boy arrested for allegedly shooting 5-year-old

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 5-year-old boy in a Minneapolis suburb.

The Star Tribune reported police were called to a home in Brooklyn Park on Thursday evening on report of a child injured in a shooting. Officers arrived to find the 5-year-old had been shot once in the head.

Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Mark Bruley said investigators determined the 13-year-old and several other children were inside the home handling a gun while trying to make a video to post on social media. The 13-year-old accidentally fired the gun and the bullet struck the 5-year-old, Bruley said.

The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning and taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0