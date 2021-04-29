 Skip to main content
Boy dies after falling into Minnesota Iron Range mine pit
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A five-year-old boy fell into an abandoned mine pit and died Wednesday in northern Minnesota's Iron Range.

Police and first responders from the city of Virginia were sent to the Rouchleau pit late Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported. Authorities said the boy fell nearly 70 feet.

“The incident is currently under investigation and appears to be an accident at this time,” the Virginia Police Department said in a statement.

The boy’s identity has not been released.

