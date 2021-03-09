 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout
0 comments
AP

Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shootout between two groups of people has left one dead and another injured in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers were called to a south Minneapolis intersection about 10 p.m. Monday where the shooting took place. A boy and a man had been hit by gunfire, said police spokesman John Elder.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Elder said the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Suspects fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News