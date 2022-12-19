 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation

A boy from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has inspired his community to try to boost organ donor numbers

  • Updated
  • 0

Greyson Parisien’s time on earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.

His journey to correct a heart defect led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to add an organ donation box to tribal IDs, which it unveiled during a November ceremony.

The rate of organ donations among Native Americans is much lower than other ethnic groups. For some tribes, cultural beliefs are a factor. In rural communities, time, distance and spotty internet access can hinder the process.

“You don’t think about donation and how many people are not donors,” said Greyson’s grandmother, Joan Azure. “I was thinking, ‘There has to be more donors.’ When you’re going through this personally, you don’t want someone to die but you also want your child to live.”

People are also reading…

Fewer than 1% of the 100,000 people nationwide waiting for organ transplants are Native Americans, who make up nearly 3% of the U.S. population.

The figures are higher in some states, including New Mexico where 1 in 5 people on the waiting list are Native American. In South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota, nearly 5% of patients awaiting an organ donation are Native American.

Greyson had surgery at 5 months to correct a heart defect, and then he needed an external device to pump blood through his small body. A heart transplant allowed him to leave the hospital after a year and return to the Turtle Mountain reservation, headquartered in Belcourt, North Dakota.

Suddenly, pneumonia ended his life in September 2019. He was 21 months old.

Greyson’s story and spirit live on in parades, powwows and conversations in the community. Azure promotes organ donation during congenital heart week and with trivia games.

Tribal members knew him well through updates posted on social media.

In one, Greyson’s mother, Reeanne Parisien, asked the community to choose Greyson's eyeglasses. The overwhelming vote was the dark-rimmed, boxy ones that he wore with bow ties and khakis, his hair combed in a mohawk. When he died, the community sought understanding and assurance that it wasn’t because of his new heart.

His tribe passed a resolution this year in honor of Greyson. During a November event at the tribal college, it encouraged people to check the new organ donor box on tribal IDs and waived the $10 fee.

“Today is a monumental day that people will remember, especially Native nations, for decades to come,” tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said, standing next to Grayson’s photo that was taken after he got a new heart — smiling with arms stretched to the sky.

The tribe believes it could be the first of the 574 federally recognized Native American nations to designate a spot on tribal IDs for organ donors.

Susan Mau Larson, the chief strategy officer for LifeSource, part of a network of nearly 60 organ procurement organizations, said she hopes other tribes follow suit. Several are working with tribal communities to raise awareness of organ donation and transplant.

Those conversations can be tough, especially when personal or traditional beliefs don’t align with western medicine. They happen in tribal communities, at events and in hospital rooms as someone nears the end of their life. And there are guidelines: Identify the decision maker in a family. Tell a story, don’t explain the process. Give the family time to discuss. Be comfortable with silence. And comfort families, regardless of the decision.

In the Southwest, Darryl Madalena encourages tribal members to think about becoming organ donors by making a connection between kidney disease — which afflicts Native Americans at higher rates than the U.S. population — and organ donation and receipt.

He talks about tribes’ increasing reliance on western medicine and asks, hypothetically, if members would be prevented from journeying on if they had a pacemaker or an artificial hip. If not, why not donate or receive an organ?

“So much of westernized medicine is in the fabric of our communities, our lives, our culture,” said Madalena, the Native American liaison for New Mexico Donor Services. “If you pull one string, that may be very detrimental to the health of Natives.”

Madalena’s work is partly driven by the memory of his partner, Mylia Phouamkha, a Hopi woman who died within a week of being hospitalized with liver problems in 2019, without enough time to seriously consider a transplant.

She and Madalena had a son together, Micca, who was two years old at the time.

“If your heart tells you and you have it within yourself to have a transplant if you need it ...I would say yes, do it,” said her father, Myron Ami, as Micca sat on his lap.

Madalena has faced criticism for mentioning death, which can be a taboo topic. His community of Jemez Pueblo in New Mexico believes that people enter this world physically and spiritually whole, and that they should leave the same way.

“That’s what we’re taught, that’s what the beliefs still are,” he said.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians doesn’t hold the same beliefs, Joan Azure said. About 40% of people in Rollette County where the tribe is based have signed up to become organ donors, compared to 65% overall in North Dakota.

Education, means or opportunity are big factors, said Mau Larson. Simply getting a driver’s license means traveling 80 miles (130 kilometers) from the Turtle Mountain reservation. But tribal IDs are renewed every two years, giving tribal members a more frequent opportunity to choose organ donation.

Studies show that organ recipients are best matched with donors of similar genetic makeup, Mau Larson said. Kidneys are especially needed in Native American communities, where one-quarter of the population is diabetic, she said.

Greyson and his family spent much of his life in Rochester, Minnesota, for his medical care, hundreds of miles from the rolling hills and lakes of the Turtle Mountain reservation. His heart came from a girl named Coralynn, whose picture on a puzzle piece was interlocked with Greyson’s on a parade float banner reading “Not all Heroes Wear Capes!”

After Greyson died, his family asked a Turtle Mountain elder to to bestow a traditional name upon him, through their creator. The elder was in a sweat lodge praying when it came to him: “Waasizo Gichi Anong Ningaabii' Anong,” or “Shining Big Star in the West," said Joan Azure.

“Even in his worst moments, his smile shined brightly, his presence brought happiness and light to everyone he came into contact with," she said. “And he provided guidance to many with that bright shining light through his bravery and strength.”

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff, Arizona. Fonseca covers Indigenous communities on the AP's Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow her on Twitter: @FonsecaAP. Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Dave Kolpack in Belcourt, North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

Wisconsin Republican leaders unified in opposition to train

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he opposes spending any state money to help Madison bring a passenger rail line connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, joining the state’s other top GOP legislative leader against the project. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press on Thursday that he opposes state funding for the project but had not been briefed by Madison city leaders on what they were attempting. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos bluntly said last week that it would get no state funding. Republicans control the Legislature and if they don't agree to state funding, it could doom the rail project, which is envisioned as an expansion between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Former University of Iowa President Boyd dies at age 95

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday. He was 95. The university declined to give a cause of death. Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 29, 1927. He received bachelor of science in law and bachelor of laws degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master of law and doctor of juridical science degrees from the University of Michigan. He served as president at Iowa from 1969 to 1981, when he became president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. He later returned to the UI as a law professor and served as interim president in 2002 and 2003.

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials say that has them worried. State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield told reporters Tuesday that Minnesota is doing “better than the vast majority of the nation,” but its vaccinations numbers are still “way below” where they should be. Minnesota is experiencing high case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV. Lynfield urges Minnesotans who aren’t up to date on their COVID-19 and flu shots to get them now before the holidays are in full swing.

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

Authorities say a Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release that FBI agents arrested 20-year-old River William Smith on Wednesday. He faces federal weapons charges. Prosecutors say in a news release issued Thursday that Smith also told the FBI informant that he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month. Online records show Smith is currently represented by the Office of the Federal Defender. Telephone and email messages seeking comment on his behalf were not returned.

Man sentenced in fatal Minneapolis nightclub shooting

A man convicted in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured has been sentenced to 69 years in prison. Jawan Carroll was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in October. Carroll says fired his gun in self-defense  at the Monarch club last year. He says the group of friends he was with got into a fight with another group before he shot at Christopher Jones, killing him. And, a stray bullet struck and killed Charlie Johnson in the back as he was running away.

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana's 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar challenge because a Republican lawmaker says he's going to bring the bill again. This time, however, Zephyr will have a seat at the table and a vote. Zephyr is one of the first two openly transgender people to be elected to the Montana Legislature. She says she hopes their presence will help fellow lawmakers better understand the trans community and to avoid proposing legislation that legitimizes violence against the transgender community.

2022 Notebook: A seismic reversal in U.S. abortion rights

2022 Notebook: A seismic reversal in U.S. abortion rights

After decades of abortion rights, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and suddenly abortion was illegal in parts of the country. The months leading up to the momentous decision were marked by states passing “trigger bans,” which would go into effect if the high court ruled. Adding to the political intrigue, the decision was leaked several weeks before it was officially released, leading to an investigation into the source of the leak. When the decision came down in June, women across the U.S. suddenly found themselves living in states where abortion wasn’t legal. Abortion opponents heralded a monumental victory, while abortion rights supporters mobilized to help women travel to places where they could get an abortion if they needed it.

Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies 'justified' in Otsego killing

A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife. The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor's yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire. The Star Tribune reports that Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says the deputies will not face charges. Hansen had a history of mental health issues.

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina’s fans celebrate in the streets after World Cup victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News