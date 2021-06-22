Brooklyn Center man charged with murder in death of ex-wife

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brooklyn Center man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife who had remarried four days earlier was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County.

Robert McCloud, 64, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in last week's death of 48-year-old Lauri Deatherage inside her Robbinsdale home. McCloud is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Civil court records show that Lauri Deatherage finalized a divorce with McCloud about three years ago. She married Billy Deatherage last week and the couple was in the process of moving to Arkansas.

McCloud told police that he was standing over his ex-wife while she was lying on a bed and when she reached for the phone, he shot her because he thought she was going to call 911.

Billy Deatherage said he met his wife 30 years ago while stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. They reconnected as friends about four years ago and he proposed this spring.

Police said McCloud mailed flash drives to family members before killing his ex-wife. McCloud said that he planned to commit suicide and that he knew it was wrong to involve his ex-wife, but she had just remarried and he wasn’t going to let “that hillbilly” get all his stuff and her, the complaint said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0