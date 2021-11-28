Brooklyn Center officials ponder curfew with Potter verdict

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — City officials in Brooklyn Center are debating whether a curfew is needed when a verdict is reached in the trial of Kimberly Potter, the police officer charged with manslaughter in the death last spring of Daunte Wright.

Council members last week postponed to Monday a decision on a proposed emergency ordinance that would allow the city manager to establish a curfew. To grant that authority, the council vote must be unanimous.

Some members expressed uncertainty about how to balance the exercise of free speech by possible protesters with public safety and the protection of businesses against vandalism. Others worry that preparing for a possible curfew suggest that city officials expect civil unrest in the wake of the Potter verdict, the Star Tribune reported.

“I’m not really sure what message we’re sending if we’re passing this before the trial,” council member Marquita Butler said.

The emergency initiative would impose a 9:30 p.m. curfew on the day of the verdict. City Manager Reggie Edwards would be authorized to extend it for up to four days.

The Brooklyn Center police station was the site of clashes between police and protesters after Wright was killed by Potter, who has said she meant to pull her Taser and not a gun. Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0