Brooklyn Park police exchange gunfire with suspect

Police in a Minneapolis suburb say an armed intruder has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with an officer

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minneapolis suburb say an armed intruder has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with an officer.

Brooklyn Park police said they responded to a home Thursday afternoon on a report of man in a home who had a gun and was breaking windows.

The man refused to surrender, continued to cause damage and fired his gun several times, officials said. An officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire during the standoff, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A neighbor who was leaving her home reported that the suspect started shooting at her. Brooklyn Park SWAT officers and negotiators eventually got the man to give up. He is currently in the Brooklyn Park Jail.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.

