Bus driver sentenced to 41 months for hit-and-run death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A school bus driver convicted of striking and killing a pedestrian in a Minneapolis suburb and then fleeing the scene was sentenced Monday to more than three years in prison.

Jason Rynders, 35, of Maple Grove, pleaded guilty in November to criminal vehicular homicide in the March 2020 death of 45-year-old Devon Lizbeth Doherty, of Brooklyn Park.

Prosecutors said a man who was driving to work that day saw a school bus parked on the right side of the road and then felt his car hit something. He got out and saw that he had hit a woman. Rynders was outside of the bus and the man yelled at him to call 911. Instead, Rynders got back on the bus and drove away.

A video camera on the bus confirmed that Rynders had hit the victim and a smart doorbell video confirmed other evidence, prosecutors said. Rynders had said he was not aware of the collision or the driver's pleas to call 911.

The bus was headed toward Friendship Academy, a Minneapolis charter elementary school. No children aboard were hurt.

Judge William H. Koch sentenced Rynders to 41 months in prison.

