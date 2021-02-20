Business owner crushed by pandemic turns to helping homeless

St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Steve Sampson sat down with Kenevan to share concerns about the danger of open flame near tent material and combustibles, and map out the efforts of the city’s unsheltered homeless work group. The group has chosen to dismantle at least the largest eight of the city’s 81 encampments and move residents to new shelter spaces opened by Ramsey County.

A few months ago, the number of unsheltered homeless in St. Paul peaked at 400 individuals, about 10 times the count conducted a year prior. The number has since fallen to around 50.

“It is a difficult time. It’s frigid conditions,” Mokosso said. “The best thing we can do at this time is connect people with shelters and get them out of the cold. Getting that information out is critical.”

Despite a lengthy heart-to-heart with Kenevan, Mokosso said, “it doesn’t seem like any of the social media posts I’ve been brought up to speed on now indicate any change in plan.”

Kenevan said Sampson was “very professional, very humane” and “the city is not the bad guy in this equation,” but he hasn’t given up his sense of mission, and neither has Propane Steve.

“Is he going to stop? No,” Kenevan said. “There’s no law that says you can’t do this. He bought 80 buddy heaters. If they get knocked over, they’re not going to catch fire. I can’t say they’re 100 percent not dangerous. … (But) I just can’t turn a blind eye if somebody is freezing. There’s people who don’t have gloves, who don’t have tents and they’re outside. That’s inhumane.”

