Businesses work on indoor air quality for returning workers

“It’s an investment we made in the health of our employees and the health of potential clients. When they come in and they see that this unit is here, they just know that we care about them,” said Cimbura.

St. Paul-based ISO-Aire built the unit Cimbura bought.

“More and more places needed this technology to make the places safe again and for people to feel safe again coming into work,” said ISO-Aire sales and marketing manager Kevin Albers.

“We work with hospitals, schools, businesses — so that’s how we got exposed to this because one of our leading health care customers came to us,” he said. “They needed help for an isolation room application, and we came up with this.”

Albers says his company’s technology is a good solution for businesses with heating and cooling systems that can’t handle HEPA grade filtering or exchange enough outside air with inside air.

Amy Satterfield is also in the air handling business. She works for a company called the Institute for Environmental Assessment and says many businesses are trying to figure out the best approach to improving air quality.

“There is a lot of confusion, and it’s really hard for people to navigate what is the right path,” Satterfield said.