U.S. Senate Dem - Primary

4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent

x-Amy Klobuchar (i) 554,611 - 96 percent

Steve Carlson 9,873 - 2 percent

Stephen Emery 7,036 - 1 percent

David Groves 4,499 - 1 percent

Leonard Richards 3,548 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate 2020 Dem - Special Primary

4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent

x-Tina Smith (i) 431,477 - 76 percent

Richard Painter 77,896 - 14 percent

Ali Ali 18,862 - 3 percent

Gregg Iverson 17,694 - 3 percent

Nick Leonard 16,454 - 3 percent

Christopher Seymore 5,021 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate GOP - Primary

4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent

x-Jim Newberger 200,498 - 70 percent

Merrill Anderson 45,244 - 16 percent

Rae Hart Anderson 25,786 - 9 percent

Rocky De La Fuente 16,954 - 6 percent

U.S. Senate 2020 GOP - Special Primary

4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent

x-Karin Housley 185,500 - 62 percent

Bob Anderson 106,471 - 36 percent

Nikolay Bey 7,315 - 2 percent

Governor Dem - Primary

4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent

x-Tim Walz 242,162 - 42 percent

Erin Murphy 186,367 - 32 percent

Lori Swanson 142,043 - 24 percent

Tim Holden 6,373 - 1 percent

Ole Savior 4,017 - 1 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent

x-Jeff Johnson 167,922 - 53 percent

Tim Pawlenty 140,120 - 44 percent

Matt Kruse 11,234 - 4 percent

Attorney General Dem - Primary

4,105 of 4,112 precincts - 99 percent

x-Keith Ellison 280,147 - 50 percent

Debra Hilstrom 107,239 - 19 percent

Tom Foley 70,244 - 13 percent

Matt Pelikan 59,683 - 11 percent

Mike Rothman 44,377 - 8 percent

U.S. House District 1 Southern Border GOP - Primary

697 of 697 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jim Hagedorn 25,502 - 60 percent

Carla Nelson 13,614 - 32 percent

Steve Williams 2,156 - 5 percent

Andrew Candler 1,113 - 3 percent

U.S. House District 5 Minneapolis Dem - Primary

236 of 236 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ilhan Omar 65,238 - 48 percent

Margaret Anderson Kelliher 41,156 - 30 percent

Patricia Torres Ray 17,629 - 13 percent

Jamal Abdulahi 4,984 - 4 percent

Bobby Joe Champion 3,831 - 3 percent

Frank Drake 2,480 - 2 percent

U.S. House District 8 Northeast, Iron Range Dem - Primary

800 of 806 precincts - 99 percent

x-Joe Radinovich 29,620 - 44 percent

Michelle Lee 18,468 - 28 percent

Jason Metsa 8,620 - 13 percent

Kirsten Kennedy 8,007 - 12 percent

Soren Sorensen 2,368 - 4 percent

