Cab driver's death investigated as homicide in Moorhead
AP

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — The death of a taxi driver in Moorhead appears to be a homicide, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a car crash about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the male driver dead with suspicious trauma to his body. The taxi came to rest near some railroad tracks.

Police said no other victims were found at the scene.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the crime scene team from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted local police.

