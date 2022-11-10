 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California sues over 'forever chemicals' that taint water

A lawsuit filed by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams

California Forever Chemicals Lawsuit

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference announcing a lawsuit against manufacturers of toxic chemicals in San Francisco, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. A lawsuit filed by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 other companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public after the firms manufactured chemicals that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.

 Terry Chea - staff, AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit filed Thursday by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit against the manufacturers of compounds that have been used in consumer goods and industry since the 1940s. The chemicals are found in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, cleaning sprays, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other products.

Bonta said these so-called forever chemicals are so strong that they do not degrade or do so only slowly in the environment and remain in a person’s bloodstream indefinitely.

The companies knew for decades that the chemicals are "toxic and harmful to human health and the environment, yet they continued to produce them for mass use and concealed their harms from the public,” Bonta said.

He said the court action comes following a multiyear investigation that found the companies marketed products containing PFAS, short for polyfluoroalkyl substances, despite knowing they cause cancer, developmental defects, reduced bone density and other health problems.

Minnesota-based 3M said in a statement after the court filing that it "acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS and will defend its record of environmental stewardship.”

Dupont, based in Delaware, said the company as it now exists should not have been named in the lawsuit.

“In 2019, DuPont de Nemours was established as a new multi-industrial specialty products company. DuPont de Nemours has never manufactured PFOA, PFOS or firefighting foam. While we don’t comment on pending litigation, we believe these complaints are without merit, and the latest example of DuPont de Nemours being improperly named in litigation," the statement said.

The lawsuit, filed in Alameda County, is the first statewide legal action over PFAS contamination.

It alleges violations of state consumer protection and environmental statutes and invokes a federal law that establishes a path to recoup the costs of cleaning up hazardous substances in soil and water.

Bonta estimated penalties and cleanup costs sought by the lawsuit would reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

