Can body cameras deliver justice for those killed by police?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — When Joel Acevedo died from injuries at the hands of an off-duty Milwaukee police officer last spring, his parents Maribel and José were told their son had been the aggressor.

Months later in December, the Acevedos saw police body camera footage they say shows a different version of events. The family has been fighting ever since to have the video released to the public.

“It’s black and white evidence that there is no justification for what he did to my son,” Maribel said during a press conference in December. “I don’t care what narrative they have. It is not justifiable.”

The Acevedos are one of a number of Wisconsin families who have lost loved ones to police violence — and are hoping body camera footage can lead to justice.

Joel died after being in a choke hold for 11 minutes and 20 seconds on April 19, 2020. He was at a party at the home of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli when he reportedly got into a fight that led to the strangling. Another man held Joel’s legs, while Mattioli leaned on his neck. There was a third man involved, according to a criminal complaint.