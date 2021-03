PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when 22 cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed in Plymouth.

City officials say the train went off the tracks about 1 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the cars contained molten sulfur, asphalt and lumber.

Crews found no leaks in the cars.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0