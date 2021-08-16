 Skip to main content
Canoeists body recovered from lake after 4-day search
AP

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing 21-year-old canoeist was recovered from a lake Monday after a four-day search.

WDIO-TV reports Philip Poulose, of Roseville, and a friend were canoeing on Sand Lake on Thursday when strong winds and waves started to swamp their canoe.

Officials say Poulose had told his friend he was going to try and swim for the shoreline. The friend swam toward a small island on the lake, where he was eventually rescued.

Neither were wearing a life jacket.

