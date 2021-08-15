 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car-to-car shooting leads to Minneapolis' 62nd homicide
0 Comments
AP

Car-to-car shooting leads to Minneapolis' 62nd homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A car-to-car shooting has led to Minneapolis’ 62nd homicide of the year.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported police received multiple calls of shots fired near the Lyndale neighborhood in south-central Minneapolis around 2 a.m. Sunday.

First responders found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Investigators believe occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other. The victim was inside one of the vehicles when he was hit. His name has not been released.

The other vehicle fled the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News