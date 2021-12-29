 Skip to main content
Carjackers try to steal vehicle with 3-year-old inside

A man and two teen-agers are in custody after they allegedly followed a St. Paul woman home and carjacked her vehicle with her 3-year-old child inside

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man and two teenagers are in custody after they allegedly followed a St. Paul woman home and carjacked her vehicle with her 3-year-old child still inside.

The Pioneer Press reported that the woman was running errands Tuesday morning when she noticed a group of people in a nearby car wearing ski masks. She drove home but after pulling into her garage she realized the suspicious car had followed her and pulled up to block her escape.

A man with a gun confronted her, took her keys and drove her car away while she frantically pulled her child from a car seat.

Sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle in Minneapolis and followed it. A 17-year-old boy jumped out and was arrested after a foot chase on the University of Minnesota campus. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the teen has a criminal history that includes robbery and weapons arrests.

Later Tuesday afternoon deputies learned the stolen vehicle was in North Minneapolis. They found the car and arrested an 18-year old Richfield man and a 14-year-old boy after another foot chase. Both were wanted in connection with another Minneapolis carjacking, police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

