Carjackers try to steal vehicle with 3-year-old inside

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man and two teenagers are in custody after they allegedly followed a St. Paul woman home and carjacked her vehicle with her 3-year-old child still inside.

The Pioneer Press reported that the woman was running errands Tuesday morning when she noticed a group of people in a nearby car wearing ski masks. She drove home but after pulling into her garage she realized the suspicious car had followed her and pulled up to block her escape.

A man with a gun confronted her, took her keys and drove her car away while she frantically pulled her child from a car seat.

Sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle in Minneapolis and followed it. A 17-year-old boy jumped out and was arrested after a foot chase on the University of Minnesota campus. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the teen has a criminal history that includes robbery and weapons arrests.

Later Tuesday afternoon deputies learned the stolen vehicle was in North Minneapolis. They found the car and arrested an 18-year old Richfield man and a 14-year-old boy after another foot chase. Both were wanted in connection with another Minneapolis carjacking, police said.

