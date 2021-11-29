Carjacking suspect fatally shot by police in Mounds View

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect after the man confronted them in a liquor store, officials said.

According to authorities, police responded to a call of shots fired in Mounds View Sunday about 7:15 p.m. While responding to that call, officers got another call about an armed robbery in the parking lot of a nearby Aldi store.

Officers found a victim who said a man pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive to a liquor store, police said. The armed man ran inside the store and the employees ran outside, according to officials.

Officers from Mound View and New Brighton entered the store where they were confronted by the armed man, the Star Tribune reports.

Several officers fired their weapons striking the man who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died later Sunday night, police said.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

