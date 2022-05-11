 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carnahan reports threat while campaigning in Faribault

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault.

Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement detectives have identified the man, contacted him at his Faribault area home and continue to investigate.

Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary. She is hoping to win the 1st District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59.

Carnahan said the man who threatened her is about 18 to 20 years and swerved his blue Ford Focus at her as she walked away.

