 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cass County Sheriff: 5-year-old fatally shoots 3-year-old
0 Comments
AP

Cass County Sheriff: 5-year-old fatally shoots 3-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENA, Minn. (AP) — An accidental shooting at a residence in Cass County has taken the life of a 3-year-old girl, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff Tom Burch reported that deputies responded to the home in Bena about 4 a.m. Friday and learned that the toddler had been shot by a 5-year-old boy in the residence.

Burch says family members began rushing the girl to Essentia Health hospital in Deer River and were intercepted by Deer River ambulance. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, despite live-saving efforts.

An autopsy will be done by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation continues. Leech Lake tribal police assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News