Cass Lake man killed in drive-by shooting at party

CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — One person has died after being struck by gunfire at an outdoor house party in Cass County, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

According to authorities, a drive-by shooting happened at a residence in Cass Lake shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies arrived to find a 34-year-old local man had been hit by gunfire while he was in a yard at the party.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

Assisting in the case are the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

