Census data forces Minnesota lawmakers to grapple with remap

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New census data has given legislators tasked with redrawing Minnesota’s political map a lot to think about, and they only have a few months to agree or to punt the high-stakes job to the courts.

So lawmakers and political operatives from both parties have been studying the granular data ever since the U.S. Census Bureau released it Thursday. The numbers provide the first detailed look from the 2020 headcount at population and demographic shifts. They show how Minnesota's population has shifted toward the Minneapolis-St. Paul area from rural counties, and that while the state remains overwhelmingly white, it's more diverse than it used to be.

By law, Minnesota's political maps must be redrawn by Feb. 15 so candidates can file for the 2022 elections. The changes are bound to impact control of the divided Legislature and the makeup of the state's congressional delegation. Given that Democrats narrowly control the House and the Senate Republican majority is even slimmer, both parties have a lot on the line. Even though history strongly suggests they'll fail to agree, they're at least going through the motions of trying.