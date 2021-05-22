Century-old sacred birchbark scroll returned to Ojibwe tribe

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen.

Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.

He learned the business had taken the scroll out of the auction and offered it to him for purchase, a move that surprised him and pleased advocates of the Ojibwe.

“I’m thrilled to see it happen,” said David Chang, a history professor at the University of Minnesota who assisted Blanchet in his appeal. “It is really very meaningful to bring this back home. This is a sacred object, an item that is a living ancestor to practicers of the Mite’iwin religion.”

The four-by-four-inch scroll is composed of four sections of birchbark lashed together with hide ties. The “pages” are coiled and carved with images and landscapes relevant to specific and private ceremonies.