Chanhassen man charged with killing sister at family's home

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — A Chanhassen man fatally shot his sister at the family's home where investigators found hundreds of spent shell casings, according to a criminal complaint filed in Carver County.

Joseph Ness, 21, was charged in Carver County District Court Tuesday with second-degree intentional murder in the death of 25-year-old Noelle Ness.

Ness appeared in court Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Officers said several rifles and ammunition were found at the house near Lake Minnewashta where windows had been shot out and bullets were found lodged in walls Saturday.

The complaint did not say what may have triggered the gunfire, the Star Tribune reported.

“The investigation is ongoing and trying to determine the motive is part of the investigation,” Sheriff Jason Kamerud said. “At this point, I’m not in a position to provide any details about it.”