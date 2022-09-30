 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis

Hennepin County prosecutors say charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday.

Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained in a court filing that the state "cannot prove the criminal counts charged beyond a reasonable doubt,” based on further evidence.

Assistant County Attorney Maxwell Page said McCaleb-Robinson was initially charged based on eyewitness evidence, which identified him as the shooter, but that further investigation in the form of video surveillance footage showed that Caleb-Robinson was not the shooter.

Page says the investigation remains open and no one else has been charged with the fatal shooting, the Star Tribune reported.

McCaleb-Robinson had been in jail for more than three months and was charged with two counts of second-degree intentional murder and one count of illegal weapons possession in the May 14 deaths of Mcconda Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21, in north Minneapolis.

Lerita Rayford, 28, of St. Paul, remains charged with aiding an offender after the fact as the alleged getaway driver.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

