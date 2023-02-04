ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two 16-year-olds face juvenile charges after social media posts showed them flashing handguns at their St. Paul charter school.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a juvenile petition filed Thursday said a video one of the teens posted last month on Instagram showed him in a bathroom at Career Pathways holding a black handgun equipped with an extended magazine.

Investigators also went through the teen's Snapchat account before apprehending him as he was getting off a school bus near his apartment, wearing the same backpack he had on in his Instagram post several days earlier. Deputies searched the backpack and found the gun. It was loaded with a live round in the chamber.

The teen told deputies that he carried the gun for protection. He was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and possession of ammo/pistol/assault weapon-under age 18.

Another Career Pathways student is shown in the Instagram video displaying a handgun — later determined to be a replica gun — equipped with an extended magazine. That teen was charged with brandishing a replica firearm in a school.