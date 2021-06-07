 Skip to main content
Charges pending against drunken driver in police crash
Charges pending against drunken driver in police crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Charges are pending against a suspected drunken driver who crashed head-long into a St. Cloud Police officer’s squad car.

KTSP-TV reported Monday that the crash occurred about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said the officer was on traveling southbound on patrol and not using his emergency lights when he saw a minivan coming at him head-on.

The officer swerved but the other driver tried to correct her position and collided with the squad car. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Waite Park, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol and charges of criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated are pending.

