Charges pending for 2 accused in large drug operation

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Charges are pending for two men who were arrested after nearly 400 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of THC vaping cartridges were seized at a Minnetonka home, authorities said.

Lt. Derek Schuldt, commander of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force, said he suspects other people were involved in the drug operation, so the investigation is ongoing.

“This is a pretty significant haul to put on two people,” he said.

Authorities said they seized 700 vaping cartridges, along with 9 pounds of THC wax, more than 3 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, 6 ounces of cocaine, 300 prescription pills and $26,000.

“This overall case just kind of keeps building. ... It just keeps leading places,” he told the Star Tribune.

The Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force assisted in the raid.

