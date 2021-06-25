Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death

Starr Dodd was grateful the sentence was not the “slap on the wrist” she feared.

“There’s going to be more George Floyds, there’s going to be more Trayvon Martins, there’s going to be more Daunte Wrights, unfortunately,” she said, referring to other Black people who died on the streets. “But I have hope now that they can get the consequences that they deserve for doing their missteps in their actions.”

In imposing the punishment, Judge Peter Cahill went beyond the 12 1/2-year sentence prescribed under state guidelines, citing “your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty” shown to Floyd.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said the family had gotten “some measure of accountability” but is hoping Chauvin gets the maximum at his upcoming federal civil rights trial. Crump said this was the longest sentence a police officer has ever received in Minnesota.

“Real justice would simply be that George Floyd would be here with his family,” Crump said. “We have to remember, real justice in America will be Black men and Black women and people of color who will not have to fear. being killed by the police just because the color of their skin. That would be real justice.”