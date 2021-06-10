Chauvin juror: Bodycam footage, expert led to conviction

“If he had something he really, really wanted to say to get off, he would have,” she said.

Howard is the second juror to speak publicly about the guilty verdict. Brandon Mitchell told The Associated Press in April that convicting Chauvin was an easy decision.

Mitchell, who is Black, defended himself in May from accusations that he was biased against Chauvin after word surfaced that he attended a protest last August in Washington D.C. to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech while wearing a T-shirt that read “GET YOUR KNEE OFF OUR NECKS” and “BLM,” short for Black Lives Matter.

Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin and two other Minneapolis police officers pinned him to the pavement while he was handcuffed. Floyd gasped that he couldn't breathe before he went limp. His death sparked a national reckoning on race relations and police brutality.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0