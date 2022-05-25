Chicago-area man gets year in prison for throwing explosive

Authorities say a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter co-pilot was hurt after he was struck by a duck that went through the windshield of the aircraft returning from a law enforcement call. The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday when the helicopter was returning to St. Paul after it had been dispatched to Wabasha County. The patrol said the pilot of the Bell 407 helicopter was able to keep the chopper in the air and land without incident at St. Paul Downtown Airport, where that patrol bases its flight operations. The injured co-pilot was wearing his helmet and had his helmet-shield down when he was hit. He was treated at a local hospital for a head injury and released.