CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago prosecutor dropping sex-abuse charges against singer R. Kelly, after convictions, long prison sentence elsewhere.
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead. The deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The sheriff did not say how the suspect died, and didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis
A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby's death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving birth in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. Prosecutors say DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found by the Mississippi in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case. Investigators arrested Matter in May 2022 at her home in Belvidere Township. She will be sentenced April 28.
Police video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by officers in Memphis, Tennessee, is hard to watch. The images are a glaring reminder of repeated failures of efforts to prevent police brutality. Nearly 32 years ago, the savage beating of Rodney King by police in Los Angeles sparked calls for reform. Such brutal scenes have repeated themselves, with police killing roughly three people per day since 2020. The Memphis officers were fired and face murder charges, and their so-called Scorpion unit has been disbanded by the police chief. But advocates say nothing less than a cultural change in law enforcement will provide the safety and liberty Black people demand.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis
The Minnesota Senate has voted to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. The pill passed 34-33 early Saturday after a marathon debate. Democrats have made the bill one of their top priorities in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. While a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision protects abortion rights, sponsors want to make sure those protections remain in force no matter who sits on future courts. The House passed the bill last week. Gov. Tim Walz hopes to sign it before the end of the month.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn't revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It's a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.
Authorities say a White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest. Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry says the officer was wounded and taken the hospital. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released. The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy's industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the analysis found residential prices are around the national average but industrial customers are paying about 20% more. State regulators want electricity rates for all Minnesotans, including industrial customers, to ring in at least 5% below the national average. The analysis comes as the utility is seeking regulators' permission to increase residential rates by 17.5% and industrial rates by 14%. The utility's spokesperson says customers' bills are low relative to national averages, reflecting Minnesotans' efforts to conserve energy.
The faculty at a Minnesota college is calling for its president to resign for her handling of a Muslim student's objection to a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad being shown in an ancient art course. Faculty leaders at Hamline University say members voted Tuesday. They say they lost faith in President Fayneese Miller because she declined to renew the contract for an adjunct art instructor who showed the painting, Erika López Prater. That instructor sued the private liberal arts school last week. A Hamline spokesman says Miller and her team are discussing how to respond to the Faculty Council's vote.
Biden administration moves to protect Boundary Waters wilderness in northern Minnesota from proposed copper-nickel mine
