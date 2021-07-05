Children turn to rescuing monarchs during COVID-19 pandemic

The children sometimes spend several hours a day taking care of the monarchs, depending on how many caterpillars there are to feed. They also take the time to learn as much as possible about the butterflies.

“We are really trying to make this as much of a teaching activity as a fun and interesting one,” Breuer said. “They’ve learned about the life cycle and the different stages, and they’re super excited.”

They got most of their information from books checked out from the public library.

“I really tried to use our library as a resource,” Breuer said. “Miss Patty is amazing, and so, any books there, we rented and learned some more.”

In addition to reading up on the monarchs, the children record their collected data, including how many butterflies they have released and how many are in each stage. Breuer said so far they had 139 in chrysalis form, 30 caterpillars and had let go of five butterflies. They also track the genders of the butterflies. Grace Haag explained the difference between male and female butterflies.

“There’s two black dots on the inside of the wing, and that’s a boy,” she said. “If they don’t have any dots inside the wing, that’s a girl.”