 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

City of Morris disbanding police department

Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief

  • 0

MORRIS, Minn. (AP) — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief.

The City of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers.

Morris, with a population of about 5,200 residents, has budgeted for eight full-time officers and an administrative specialist.

The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and shut down a police department that has been around for more than 140 years.

“It’s a sad day. Nobody wants to see that happen,” said Blaine Hill, city manager. “People ask, ‘How in the world could a town the size of Morris not have a police department?’ We live in a different world now.”

People are also reading…

Nationally, law enforcement agencies are only able to fill 93% of available positions, according to the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum, which surveyed nearly 200 police agencies last year, the Star Tribune reported.

The profession is in the midst of a 25-year low of new officers entering the field. At the same time, officers are retiring and resigning at increased levels.

Stevens County Administrator Rebecca Young said the County Board will discuss the arrangement at its meeting Tuesday and could vote on approving an interim agreement for the remainder of the year, as well as a long-term agreement beginning Jan. 1.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when it collided with a car, which flipped on its top. The girl who died was one of four passengers in the car. Another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, remains hospitalized. The driver and the two remaining passengers have been treated and released. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the pursuit, says the suspect was taken into custody and remains hospitalized.

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL's Brett Favre

Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL's Brett Favre

A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case says she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New. New has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Her court filing is in a civil case filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Bryant issued a statement denying the accusation. Favre has repaid the money and has said he didn't know it had come from welfare funds. Favre has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing.

Sanford plans to appeal over affidavits in child porn probe

Billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford plans to ask the South Dakota Supreme Court to bar the release of affidavits used to issue search warrants into a child pornography investigation. The notice came after Judge James Power refused to first release the affidavits to Sanford’s legal team before they became public. Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge argued they couldn’t evaluate whether to appeal unless they reviewed the documents. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and ProPublica have been working to get the documents for two years. After Sanford’s lawyers said they would meet Monday's deadline to appeal, Power said he would keep the documents sealed until Sanford has exhausted all appeals. He has not been charged. The 86-year-old Sanford is worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

Fentanyl contributes to rise in Minnesota overdose deaths

The number of people who died of drug overdoses in Minnesota climbed by more than 20% last year. State Department of Health records show at least 1,286 people in Minnesota died of overdoses in 2021. And, most of the deaths were caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which saw a 32% increase in fatal overdoses compared to 2020. About 450 other deaths were caused by methamphetamine overdoses and 151 deaths were caused by cocaine. Minnesota’s numbers mirror increased drug overdose deaths across the country as fentanyl has been mixed with other drugs like cocaine.

Correction: Abortion-Minnesota story

Correction: Abortion-Minnesota story

In a July 13 story about how Minnesota abortion providers will be affected by a state court ruling that struck down several restrictions on abortion procedures, The Associated Press erroneously attributed quotes from an official with the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance. The material came from the group’s Midwest advocacy director, Sharon Lau, not from its spokeswoman, Jackie Dilworth. The story also misspelled the first name of Our Justice's executive director, Shayla Walker, by referring to her as Shayna. And it quoted Walker as saying there are roughly 95 counties in Minnesota that don't have access to abortion providers. Walker meant to say that as of 2017, 97% of Minnesota counties didn't have clinics that performed abortions.

Third dog missing after dog day care burglary is found

The third dog that went missing when a Minnesota dog day care was burglarized last week has been found, but no arrests have been made. Railroad workers in St. Paul found Cooper, the miniature pinscher, Saturday morning. The dog had been missing since a burglary was reported Thursday at the St. Paul Paws dog day care. Fourteen dogs were being boarded at the day care at the time of the burglary. Police and animal control officers found one of the wayward dogs Thursday afternoon. Another dog was returned home after police said concerned citizens in Minneapolis caught him. St. Paul police said investigators are chasing several leads to try and identify a suspect.

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

A judge has declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan on Monday also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions, and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. Gilligan issued the ruling in a lawsuit from abortion rights groups that argued the restrictions were unconstitutional under a landmark 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. Opponents of abortion rights are calling on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal.

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 89

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 89

Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Details about funeral plans were not immediately released. Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. The event was called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” which included a barber chair to honor his long career as a barber and owning his own shop in Nashville for nearly 50 years. Vernon served as a member of Nashville’s Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for the Tennessee State University.

Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

A judge has scheduled sentencing this week for a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thomas Lane was one of three other officers at the scene in 2020 when then-Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd's neck to the pavement with his knee for more than 9 minutes. Lane held Floyd's legs while Officer J. Alexander Kueng pinned his back and Officer Tou Thao held back onlookers. Prosecutors are seeking from 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years in prison when Lane is sentenced Thursday. Sentencing hasn't been set yet for Kueng and Thao, who are objecting to how their sentencing guidelines have been calculated in a presentence review.

Watch Now: Related Video

This adorable baby monkey was rescued from the pet trade in Peru

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News