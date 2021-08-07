Climate history could be found in muddy bottom of Red River

The information in the growth rings of these old trees can also provide some practical data.

St. George said many communities are preparing for the worst case floods based on little more than a century of data collected by observing river levels.

“And so I think if we’re honest with ourselves, that information doesn’t give us a very firm picture of what a very big very rare flood is,” said St. George.

“A lot of communities are trying to prepare against the 100-year flood, or the 200-year flood, or the 500-year flood, based on only about a century or so of real measurements of the river. And so it’s really tough for us to come up with an accurate estimate of worst-case scenario, when our understanding of the river itself is fairly shallow.”

And the tree rings will show more about climate than just the big flood events. Zeleznik says they can also extend the known record of droughts in the region, because each tree ring is a record of rainfall for that growing season.

“We see, of course, the 1930s, the Dust Bowl. That’s pretty clear,” he said. “We’ve also seen the 1860s and the 1840s. They seem to be at least as bad. I’d love to find those other bad droughts, so we have a little more comparison, at least for our region.”