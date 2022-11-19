 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K

A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000.

The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as “the World’s Most Beautiful Bookshop,” plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday.

Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman. They provide an insight into a period of his life of which not much is known.

People are also reading…

Remarkably, in some of the letters Dylan writes about changing his name and hoping to sell a million records. Decades later, the now 81-year-old Dylan and 2016 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature has sold about 125 million records.

The young musician also expresses his affection for Hewitt, invites her to a Buddy Holly show, includes little fragments of poetry, and talks about the sorts of things that generations of high school students have been concerned about, such as cars, clothes and music.

Hewitt’s daughter found the letters after her mother died in 2020. The original envelopes addressed in Dylan’s handwriting were sent to the Hewitt family’s new home in the Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb of New Brighton.

Several other items of Dylan memorabilia were also sold at the auction, including an archive of 24 “Poems Without Titles” written when the singer-songwriter attended the University of Minnesota, which sold for almost $250,000; and one of the earliest known signed photographs of Dylan that went for more than $24,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many is to return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma

The U.S. Justice Department has announced a civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday that the investigation will focus on whether adults with mental illnesses are wrongly institutionalized in settings such as psychiatric treatment centers rather than community-based settings. The investigation comes as the Justice Department is conducting similar investigations in Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Spokespeople for Gov. Kevin Stitt and for police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A city spokesperson said a statement would be released Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post. The governor’s office said Wednesday that three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips. Despite Republican criticism about the Walz administration’s handling of the coronavirus, the governor said Malcolm helped Minnesota lead the nation with COVID vaccine and testing policies. Walz says he’s grateful to all the cabinet members for their years of service to the state.

Rodgers, NFL players urge league to nix turf, go with grass

Rodgers, NFL players urge league to nix turf, go with grass

Aaron Rodgers and his peers around the NFL are calling for teams to tear up their turf playing surfaces and replace them with grass. The outpouring comes a week after NFL Players Association President JC Tretter called on six venues to immediately change their field types, saying the artificial turf in those stadiums was resulting in higher injury rates. Players are concerned about non-contact and lower extremity injuries. The NFL has said its data shows injury rates are similar on grass and artificial turf. Rodgers says owners could be "putting your money where your mouth is if player safety is important.”

Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights

The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves says his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the Hibbing operation going. The state of Minnesota has terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights and plans to reassign the leases. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Goncalves says if Cleveland Cliffs secures the leases, the Hibbing mine's operations will be extended by about 27 years.

Youth hockey doctor charged in additional sex assault cases

A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota faces 10 more charges of criminal sexual conduct after being accused by patients across Michigan. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said Wednesday that his department received 33 additional tips about urologist Dr. Zvi Levran following his initial October arrest. He says the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the 10 additional charges in those cases. King says the tips came from local communities including Novi, Livonia, West Bloomfield and Redford. Levran’s attorney, Joe Lavigne, has entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf. Levran has been in custody since surrendering to police on Nov. 10.

'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

'Love Sick': Trove of Dylan's teenage love letters for sale

A deeply personal collection of love letters a smitten Bob Dylan wrote to his high-school sweetheart in the late 1950s is up for auction. Boston-based RR Auction says the 42 letters totaling 150 pages were written to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 by a Hibbing, Minnesota, teenager still known then as Bob Zimmerman. They pour light on a period in the folk-rock icon’s life for which not much firsthand information is available. The auction runs until Nov. 17. In the missives, Dylan foresees changing his name and selling a million records.

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

From South Dakota and Oklahoma to Alaska and Alberta, Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many: return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked byr George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to one year of home detention. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Newby also was sentenced Thursday to four years of probation for shooting 18-year-old Dorian Murrell. Prosecutors had charged Newby with murder, but a judge conducting a bench trial found Newby, who's white, guilty of reckless homicide. Murrell died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby’s first trial in the case ended in a mistrial last year.

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News